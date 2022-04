Chris Pine has officially entered his sexy salt-and-pepper era in his new political thriller coming to Amazon, All the Old Knives. And honestly? It’s working for him. Based on the novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer—who also adapted the screenplay—All the Old Knives is a quiet spy thriller directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star as CIA agents Henry and Celia, who are traumatized by a major department screw-up that leads to the death of every passenger on a commercial air flight hijacked by terrorists. Eight years later, Chris Pine’s character, Henry, is called on to investigate his former co-workers. Why? The CIA has received intel that there was a mole among their ranks who leaked vital info, which screwed up the rescue. Now Henry must interrogate his former colleague Celia, which is particularly tough because Celia is also his former lover.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO