Council to vote on building $13.7M Utilities complex

City staff want a new Midland Utilities Service Center Complex in southeast Midland. Members of the Midland City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to spend $13.766 million to make it happen.

The total project includes $3,223,828 for a vehicle services facility, $5,817,975 for a solid waste facility and $4,725,125 for a water and wastewater facility to be built directly across the street from the current building locations.

The project is to replace three buildings, currently located on Carver Street, in a state of deterioration, according to Regina Stephenson, General Services director for the city of Midland. She listed the following reasons for approval of a new Utilities Service Center Complex.

Solid Waste Office Building is insufficient in size for the amount of staff and the refuse container shop is sinking.

Water and Wastewater’s current buildings are in “horrific shape and some are considered condemned. In this modern world the Water & Wastewater Division does not have the room to fulfill the basic functions for the crews and visiting customers. In the new building there will be drive through bays for crew and equipment quicker load out and room for the entire group to be able to meet for training, meetings, etc. There will be a technology area for today’s online conference and class world.”

Vehicle Services does not have enough bays to complete preventive maintenance services efficiently, not enough storage for tires, and no space for showers and lockers.

This area of the city does not have a wash bay.

Carl Craigo, Utilities director of the city of Midland, stated in a document, “The facilities constructed over an old dumping ground are no longer safe for use by the city and are a danger to all that work around them. … Sanitation’s facility has shifted to the point there are 8-inch separations in the walls.”

Jeffery Ahrlett, director of Solid Waste, stated in a document, that the Solid Waste supervisors and environmental officer are having to office on makeshift tables or countertops in the break room. He also stated that the container shop maintenance building has been a health and safety hazard for some time.

“The wood exterior of the building has deteriorated to where it can no longer keep the birds from entering the shop area, and staff must continually sweep bird excrement from the shop area,” Ahrlett wrote. “The building is continually sinking causing severe damage to the structure making it extremely unsafe. Due to the severe damage, maintenance companies will no longer repair damages, so we are having to make band-aid repairs to get by.”

Sources for financing the project include the Garage Unappropriated Fund Balance ($3,223,828), the Sanitation Unappropriated Fund Balance ($5,817,975) and the Water & Sewer Unappropriated Fund Balance ($4,725,125).

The opinion of probable cost was based on an approximate cost of $448 per square foot for a 37,850 square-foot complex. That resulted in an estimated project cost of $16,963,397, according to the city.

The contract, according to city documents, will be with MW Builders of Midland for a cost of $11.472 million, plus $1.977 million in contingences, a construction material testing allowance of $25,000, and furnishings, fixtures and equipment budget of $292,000.

The city reported 106 contractors were notified that the competitive sealed proposal was available, and three sent proposals.