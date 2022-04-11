ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD Officer Hurt in Weekend Arrest

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rochester police officer was hurt in a weekend arrest. They say...

wham1180.iheart.com

WHEC TV-10

RPD: Fight breaks out, man tries to free arrestee from police car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fight broke out in the area of East and Alexander on Sunday, leading to multiple arrests. According to police, at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers working in the bar district were alerted of a fight involving a male with a gun in the 300 block of Alexander Street.
ALEXANDER, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Albany Herald

Busy afternoon for Albany police officers

ALBANY — Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany. APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.
ALBANY, GA
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested on falsifying medical documents; police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents. Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY

