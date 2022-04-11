Kyrene 7th graders raise money for Sudanese villages

On April 8, Kyrene Altadeña Middle School students laced up their shoes and walked around campus for a good cause.

The Altadeña Water Walk benefits the non-profit organization, Water for South Sudan, which builds wells and provides hygiene education for Sudanese villages. For the event, participating Altadeña 7th graders each carried two gallons of water on a walk around campus, raising funds with every lap. The event raised approximately $3,500.

The annual event is inspired by the book, “A Long Walk to Water,” the story of a young Sudanese girl who walks barefoot every day for hours to collect water. According to Water for South Sudan, only one in 10 Sudanese villagers has access to basic sanitation. The Water Walk raises awareness, in addition to funds, and helps educate students about the challenges faced by many families without access to the clean water we may take for granted.

“The Water Walk is a very special fundraiser for Altadeña,” said Principal Erica Modzelewski in a statement. “This event ties together learning and leadership, and I am extremely proud of every student and staff member involved.”

This is the fifth year for the Altadeña Water Walk. In that short time, the school has raised enough money to sponsor a water well. In recognition of Altadeña Middle School’s contribution, the school’s name was stamped on the well and printed on a banner, along with co-sponsors.