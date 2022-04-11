ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Opinion: What Democrats could learn from Mitch McConnell

By Opinion by Elliot Williams
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black female justice in the Supreme Court's 233-year history was as much a historic moment for America as it was a political win for Democrats. Democrats shouldn't get too excited, though. Jackson may be one of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Robert Bork
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Antonin Scalia
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Us Supreme Court#Senate Republicans#The Raben Group#Twitter#The Supreme Court#American#Power
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Democrats are absolutely bungling this Clarence Thomas thing

At this point, it’s fairly incontrovertible that longtime right-wing operator Ginni Thomas, wife of arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, used her position in the uppermost echelons of political power to not only gain access to former President Donald Trump, but to also actively help plan the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Whether her ability to influence policy within the Trump camp amounted to power player, or mere wannabe, her proximity to both the executive and judicial branches of government has placed her and her husband at the heart of a long-simmering controversy over Thomas’s role on the bench and his ability to be fair, impartial, and neutral in his judicial work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

981K+
Followers
143K+
Post
773M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy