Baltimore County Woman Charged In Striking, Killing Man After Argument: Police

Katie Foster Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department

A woman from Baltimore County has been arrested for hitting and killing an older male with her car over the weekend, authorities said.

Katie Foster, 25, is being held without bail and charged with the first-degree murder of 52-year-old Joseph Dawson, Baltimore County Police said.

Officials believe the two got into an argument on Maiden Choice near Leeds Avenue that resulted in Foster hitting Dawson with her vehicle and then driving away, police said.

This happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Dawson later died at a local hospital from his injuries, police said.

