Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes approves of Kansas Jayhawk Mitch Lightfoot's parade celebration

By Ed Easton Jr.
 3 days ago
The men’s college basketball tournament ended last Monday night as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tarheels for the 2022 national championship title.

Even with his Texas Tech roots, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes supported the Jayhawks during their championship run. The public support for the Jayhawks began happening during the Final Four as Mahomes tweeted out a simple message to the team’s Twitter account.

Sunday afternoon, Mahomes acknowledged and saluted Kansas basketball player Mitch Lightfoot as he tweeted out a video of him at the KU victory parade. The college basketball star wanted approval on the Jayhawks’ title celebration etiquette, tweeting, “Hey @PatrickMahomes did I do this right?”

Lightfoot is referring to Mahomes’ infamous celebration during the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory parade. On that historic day, the All-Pro quarterback pulled off a catch-and-chug of a beer that was thrown to him by a fan while riding through the parade route. The maneuver was done with such ease that Mahomes has become the unofficial authority on the celebratory technique.

Mahomes was a star collegiately at Texas Tech University but has made the midwest his home, with ownership in several professional clubs over the last few years in the Kansas City area. Over the past week, he’s shown support for the Kansas City Royals during MLB opening day and the Masters’ golf tournament alongside daughter Sterling. It is a relief to know Mahomes also appreciates the Jayhawks’ championship win and their celebratory practices.

