New Jerseyans deserve fair housing and fair futures | Opinion

Black and Hispanic Americans are paying extra money to secure rental housing in the U.S. compared with Whites, according to Zillow. In a report this week, the real estate data firm said that, regardless of race, Americans paid an average of $700 in security deposits when renting an apartment. Yet renters of color paid $750 while White renters paid $600. White renters typically paid $50 for a rental application fee while Black Americans paid $65; Hispanic applicants paid $80 and Asian Americans paid $10. People of color also typically must submit more rental applications in order to find a place to live as well as pay more in related fees than white renters, Zillow concluded.
