Augusta, GA

Scottie Scheffler wins his first Masters

By ABC Audio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Scottie Scheffler added a new green jacket to his wardrobe...

CBS LA

Tigers Woods doesn't win at Masters, but finishes strong in comeback tournament

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Sunday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.None of the numbers seemed that significant.This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Sunday than it was earlier in the Masters.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
The Spun

How Much Money You Get For Winning The Masters

The 2022 Masters have wrapped up, with Scottie Scheffler taking home the green jacket this year, finishing several strokes up on the field. Scheffler gets more than just a green jacket for winning, too. The Masters released its payout structure ahead of this year’s tournament. Scheffler will be taking home...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Eyeing 1 Big Tournament After The Masters

Tiger Woods has his eyes set on one big tournament following his play at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia this weekend. The 15-time major champion returned to the golf course at Augusta National this weekend. Woods made the cut, but was not in contention over the weekend. Still, it was...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Overheard in the gallery at Augusta National on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Following two cold days—locals apparently call it the "Easter Chill"—temps were back up and the sun was out for the final round of the 2022 Masters. The patrons—minus a layer or two of clothing—were back watching some golf. And they were talking. Oh, they were talking. After walking around Augusta National for the final round, here were some of the best lines we heard.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Ted Scott reveals what he said to Scottie Scheffler as he four-putted

Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott has revealed the hilarious conversation he shared with his player as the 25-year-old four-putted the final green at Augusta National to win The Masters. Scheffler won the first major of the year by three strokes. It was a truly dominant performance by the sparkling talent...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Bubba Watson’s Comment On Tiger Woods Going Viral

Bubba Watson had a great comment about Tiger Woods on Sunday after he finished up his 2022 Masters campaign. Watson was asked about what his favorite part of The Masters has been and he didn’t hesitate when he answered. “Truthfully, it’s the inspiration of Tiger,” Watson said. “Forget score....
GOLF
WJBF.com

The ‘pecan lady’ spends 55th year on hole nine at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Masters is ‘a tradition unlike any other.’ That rings especially true for Catherine Luckey-Ivey, who has attended the Masters every year for the majority of her life. “As a teenager, we’d all come out and you could buy a day ticket for $3...
AUGUSTA, GA

