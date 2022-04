Click here to read the full article. More than a year after he was first sued, Offset is asking a Los Angeles judge to reverse the whopping $950,027 default judgment entered against him in a lawsuit claiming he failed to return a rented Bentley in Los Angeles. For the first time, the Migos rapper has filed a sworn statement in the case, claiming he never signed the rental agreement and never drove or even had possession of the luxury ride, because it was the mother of one of his kids who leased it, not him. Offset claims the rental company, Platinum Transportation...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO