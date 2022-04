After more than five years of planning, meetings and workshops, the City of Goleta finally has its Historic Preservation and Archaeological and Tribal Cultural Regulations and its first Historic Resources Inventory (HRI) and Goleta Landmark Designated Sites and Structures. The Goleta City Council unanimously approved the HPO following a public hearing last night, April 5, 2022, at its first in-person/virtual hybrid meeting since July of 2021. The decision to approve the Historic Preservation and Archaeological and Tribal Cultural Ordinance is an important milestone for the City celebrating its 20th year.

GOLETA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO