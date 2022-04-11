Aaron Richard Kalar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nina Sue (Susie) Hinebaugh Saunders, 79 years of age formerly of Fairmont, WV but residing for the past thirty years in Clarksburg, WV passed away on April 6, 2022 at United Hospital Center. Susie, as she is best known, was preceded in death by her parents, Paul C. Hinebaugh and Willa Squires Hinebaugh and one brother P. Thomas (Tom) Hinebaugh. Susie leaves behind her only child and best friend, Thomas R. (Tommy) Saunders and his wife Melissa Blanchet Saunders, with who she resided. She also leaves behind her wonderful brother, Richard (Dick) Hinebaugh and his wife Anita, of San Antonia, TX; two grandsons whom she loved as her own sons, Frank Saunders and his wife Barb of Clarksburg, WV and Bryant Logan Saunders and his wife Brittany, also of Clarksburg, WV. With extreme sadness she has left behind her beautiful seven great grandchildren whose love and hugs kept her going as she got older, Carlie Faith, Aidan Haddox, Eliga Michael Thomas, Gage Richard, Bristol Sue-Ann, Clark Bryant and Brody Keith; three nieces Barbara Burnett, Lisa Thomas and Cathy Canning, as well as two nephews Richard Allan Hinebaugh and David C. Hinebaugh; ten great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces and nephews. She will best be remembered for singing professionally with local bands in the Clarksburg and Fairmont areas as well as in San Antonio, TX. In San Antonia, she performed for Mayor Henry Cisneros and a Korean delegation. Her musical talents awarded her first place out of thousand entrants with singing the song she was best known for “My Way.” Susie was a very proud member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg where she served as a deacon, an elder and sang in the choir. Her God meant everything to her! She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Susie was cremated at her request, and a Gathering will be held for family and friends at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM – noon. A “tell us your memories” service will be celebrated at noon with her Pastor and friend John Koerner presiding. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Saunders family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

