Montrose, WV

Aaron Richard Kalar

WDTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Richard Kalar; 81, devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a resident of Montrose, WV, died peacefully at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, with his family by his side early Saturday morning, April 9, 2022. He had been in declining health. Aaron was born Monday, June 10, 1940, at Kerens,...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

James “Jim” Scott Glover

James “Jim” Scott Glover, 78, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center following a brief illness. Jim was born in Freemansburg on February 13, 1944, a son of the late William Spencer and Grace Darlene Bradley Glover. He was also preceded in death by five siblings: William Glover, Jr., Thelma Kerns, David Jack Glover, Ruth Garrett, and Jerry Glover.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley

Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley, 85, of Rivesville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Salem Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Zena Baxter Bigler and Edna (Fetty) Bennett. Billie worked as a L.P.N. at the Wishing Well Nursing Home and John Manchin Health Center. She was a member of Highlawn United Methodist Church in Rivesville. Billie enjoyed baking and gardening with her grandchildren. Billie is survived by her sons, John Sigley and his wife, Marisa of Fairmont, Franklin “Frank” Sigley and his wife, Connie of North Carolina, and Richard Sigley and his partner, Peggy Boone of Lewisburg; her daughters, Francine Williams and her partner, Corey Reynolds of Fairmont, and Sherry Jones and her partner, Lee Shields of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Tia, Hilary, Hannah, Bethany, Cheyenne, Season, Kninea, Amanda, Tosha, Devan, and Jason; several great grandchildren; her brother, Herb; her sisters, Frances Ailene, Doralesci Jane, Martha, Kay, and Daisy; and several great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Pritchard Sigley; her grandson, Joshua Williams; and her sisters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Stanley Merrifield, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
RIVESVILLE, WV
WDTV

Maxine Shephard

Maxine Shephard, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on August 29, 1935, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Beatrice Carr. Maxine worked for Westinghouse and Fitzwater Assisting Living. She was a member of the Rose of Sharon Church. She was an excellent cook and loved to sew. Maxine is survived by her four children, James Shephard, Vicki (Shephard) Kerns, Larry Shephard and his wife, Zella, and Diana (Shephard) Glotfelty and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Thomas Kerns and his wife, Jamie, Kerri Kerns Hays and her husband Terry, Nathan Shephard and his fiancée, Mindy, Matthew Shephard, Stephanie (Glotfelty) Pringle and her husband, Doug, Bethany (Glotfelty) and her husband, Jared; her great grandchildren, Johnathan Dukich, Mathew Dukich, Audrey Dukich, Lydia Hayes, Hailey Kerns, Elizabeth Pringle, Emily Pringle, Zayn Shephard, and Nora Jane Lynn. In addition to her mother, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Shephard; her granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Glotfelty; her brothers, Winfred “Buddy” Carr, Sandford Carr, Kenneth Arlin Carr, Roger Carr, Gene Carr, and Ralf Carr; her sister, Lula May Carr Jackson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

William Ray Spatafore

Mr. William Ray Spatafore, 76 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born April 16, 1945, the son of the late Salvatore and Mary Mancina Spatafore. He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Hickman Spatafore in 2006. They had celebrated forty years of marriage.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Nellie M. (Henderson) Elder

Nellie M. (Henderson) Elder, age 86 of Blueville Drive, Grafton, WV passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born November 29, 1935 in Jakes Run, WV, a daughter of the late Mahlon Henderson and Ruth Steinbeck. She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Rod) Summers, Flemington, WV; grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Gallagher, Charleston, WV, Molly Summers and companion Geno Catalano, Sherman Oaks, CA, and Zachary (Katie) Summers, Odessa, TX; great grandchild, Amos Gallagher; and one sister, Nancy (Emory) Elkins, Longmont, CO. In addition to her parents, Nel was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Elder; two sons, Paul E. “Buck” Elder II and Matthew Elder. Nel graduated from East Fairmont High School with the Class of 1953 and earned her diploma in nursing at Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She worked as a registered nurse for 54 years with the majority of her career at Fairmont General Hospital in the operating room. Nel married Paul in 1956 and was married for 55 years. She loved beach trips, reading, cooking, sports and being involved in her grandchildren’s lives. Her entire life was devoted to her family and caring for others. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 until the time of the memorial service at 1:00p with Rev. Ken Ramsey officiating. Inurnment will be private at the Pruntytown National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in her name to the Taylor County Public Library, 200 Beech Street, Grafton WV 26354. A Service of the Donald G Ford Funeral Home.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Joyce Ann (Palmer) McCormick

Joyce Ann (Palmer) McCormick, age 59 of Francis Street, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born March 10, 1963 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Homer and Elizabeth I. (White) Palmer. She is survived by her companion, Bob Murphy; two children, Heather Spiker (William), of Grafton and Brent McCormick and girlfriend, Kenzie England of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Justin and Kaileigh Spiker; and two brothers, Wayne Palmer and Homer Ray Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Edward Palmer. Joyce was crazy with a kind heart, an excellent cook, a passionate person and her grandchildren were her world. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, April 10th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at the Jane’s Memorial Cemetery on Rt. 250 in Fairmont. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Nina Sue (Susie) Hinebaugh Saunders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nina Sue (Susie) Hinebaugh Saunders, 79 years of age formerly of Fairmont, WV but residing for the past thirty years in Clarksburg, WV passed away on April 6, 2022 at United Hospital Center. Susie, as she is best known, was preceded in death by her parents, Paul C. Hinebaugh and Willa Squires Hinebaugh and one brother P. Thomas (Tom) Hinebaugh. Susie leaves behind her only child and best friend, Thomas R. (Tommy) Saunders and his wife Melissa Blanchet Saunders, with who she resided. She also leaves behind her wonderful brother, Richard (Dick) Hinebaugh and his wife Anita, of San Antonia, TX; two grandsons whom she loved as her own sons, Frank Saunders and his wife Barb of Clarksburg, WV and Bryant Logan Saunders and his wife Brittany, also of Clarksburg, WV. With extreme sadness she has left behind her beautiful seven great grandchildren whose love and hugs kept her going as she got older, Carlie Faith, Aidan Haddox, Eliga Michael Thomas, Gage Richard, Bristol Sue-Ann, Clark Bryant and Brody Keith; three nieces Barbara Burnett, Lisa Thomas and Cathy Canning, as well as two nephews Richard Allan Hinebaugh and David C. Hinebaugh; ten great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces and nephews. She will best be remembered for singing professionally with local bands in the Clarksburg and Fairmont areas as well as in San Antonio, TX. In San Antonia, she performed for Mayor Henry Cisneros and a Korean delegation. Her musical talents awarded her first place out of thousand entrants with singing the song she was best known for “My Way.” Susie was a very proud member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg where she served as a deacon, an elder and sang in the choir. Her God meant everything to her! She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Susie was cremated at her request, and a Gathering will be held for family and friends at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM – noon. A “tell us your memories” service will be celebrated at noon with her Pastor and friend John Koerner presiding. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Saunders family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1950, in Elkins, WV; a daughter of the late Burley Austin Cooper, Sr. and Helen (Davis) Cooper Robey. Libby worked...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Rhonda Lou Reed

Rhonda Lou Reed, age 56, of Sugarland Way, Morgantown, WV passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 22, 1966 in Philippi, WV the daughter of Wanda Gene (Arbogast) Reed and the late James Harold Reed. She is survived by her brother, James A. Reed, Grafton; nephews, Jonathan Reed, Brad J. Perry, Kevin J. Perry, Bryan D. Perry, and Kyle A. Perry; one niece, Kerra J. Poling; and several other nieces and nephews.; and one great-nephew, Jamison Reed. Rhonda graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1984. She then graduated from Fairmont State Pierpont School of Nursing and was in process of getting her Master’s Degree at Rutgers University. Rhonda worked as a nurse for 30 years working in New Jersey as a cerebral palsy nurse and at Ruby Memorial Hospital for several years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Scotty Glenn Graves Sr.

Scotty Glenn Graves Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022. He was born to Everett Wilson Graves and Flora Catherine Tennant Graves on November 13, 1940 in Monongalia County. He married Ellen Marie Graves on May 10th, 1959 and they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Virginia Darlene Rinehart Barnette

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Virginia Darlene Rinehart Barnette, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on April 9, 2022. She was born in Jane Lew, WV on July 8, 1932 a daughter of the late Dire Wilmont and Claudia Oletha Richards Rinehart. Virginia married the love of her life, Wade Ralph Barnette on September 5, 1952, and together they spent 52 years before his passing in 2004. She was the beloved mother of Deena Saeler and husband, Dave, of Jane Lew, WV, Darla Shackleford and husband, Joe, of Weston, and Darrin Barnette and wife, Mia, of McDonald, PA; proud grandmother of Davette Saeler of Jane Lew, and Ryan Barnette of Fleming Island, FL; and dear sister to Leonard Rinehart of Port Washington, OH. Virginia lived a full and happy life being a homemaker. She loved tending her home and spending time with her family. One of her favorite times was sitting around the table with her loved ones sharing stories and eating the good food she prepared. She found joy in gardening and canning. She also loved Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Reese’s Cups. Virginia was a faithful Christian her entire life attending Harmony United Methodist Church since birth. There she served as the church pianist and Sunday school teacher for many years. She wrote many hymns and enjoyed singing in various churches and on the radio over the years. Everywhere she went she shared her love for Jesus and showed kindness and love. A private interment will take place at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Virginia Darlene Barnette. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
JANE LEW, WV

