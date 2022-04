The global gender pay gap has women making 77 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to the United Nations. The organization adds that we likely won't reach gender pay parity until 2069. Women represent just 24% of C-suite jobs in the U.S. and Canada. There are fewer women in CEO positions at Fortune 500 companies than there are men named James. And due to the global pandemic, approximately one in five women say they were pushed out of the workforce. There is, however, one place women reign supreme: Airbnb.

ECONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO