Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Senzel was involved in a collision with teammate Tommy Pham (hand) during Tuesday's game, and both players are out of the lineup on Wednesday. Pham exited early with a hand injury, but Senzel was able to finish out the game and should be fine after a day of rest. Jake Fraley is covering center field on Wednesday afternoon and Mike Moustakas is shifting into the designated hitter job. Brandon Drury is replacing Senzel in the starting lineup to bat eighth and cover third base.

