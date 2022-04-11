Man killed, 4 teens injured in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left one man dead and four teenagers injured Sunday night in Blount County.

According to ALEA, Alvin Lester Presely, 77, was driving along Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane when he failed to yield the right of way and was struck by another vehicle driven by a 17-year-old. Both vehicles left the roadway and hit a ditch.

Presley and the four juveniles were all transported to a local hospital for treatment, but Presley later died from his injuries.

No other information has been released by ALEA at this time as the investigation into the crash is still underway.

