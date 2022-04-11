ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Willis Target: Will Saints Trade Ahead Of Falcons to Draft QB?

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

The Saints scrambling for QB near the top of this draft is a scenario made possible by their trade with the Eagles earlier this month.

NFL scouts keep telling us that the quarterback group in this 2022 NFL Draft is not especially elite. But they also remind us that this is a "QB league,'' and that therefore, teams are going to "over-draft'' for a shot at a prospect.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly considering doing just that by packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. ... in theory to move up ahead of the Atlanta Falcons, who sit at No. 8 with their own ideas about selecting a QB.

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

As the rumor has it , the Saints would do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett. ... two names who of course are also on the radar of the Falcons, who this offseason traded away franchise QB Matt Ryan and presently employ "bridge'' starter Marcus Mariota.

New Orleans is in theory trying to find its next franchise quarterback, even as Jameis Winston is in place as QB1 with Drew Brees having retired a year ago.

Is Winston the Saints' version of a "bridge QB''?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Willis is an Atlanta area guy. Pickett is a touted prospect. The Saints think highly of both, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. ... and the Falcons probably do as well.

The Saints scrambling for QB near the top of this draft is a scenario made possible by their trade with the Eagles earlier this month. The deal put New Orleans in a sort of driver's seat when it comes to some manipulating of the first round, with picks Nos. 16 and 19 giving them some ammunition to move up.

And to quite possibly move up ahead of their NFC South rival Atlanta.

Falcons Top 3 NFL Draft Priorities: Can Atlanta Fill The Holes?

