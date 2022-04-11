ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Doing Something For The First Time in 3 Years

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Klay Thompson spoke to the media after scoring 41 points in Sunday's contest between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors wrapped up their regular season by crushing the Pelicans in New Orleans by a score of 128-107.

Thompson erupted for 41 points, which is the first time he has scored 40 or more points since 2019.

After the game, the three-time NBA Champion spoke to reporters.

The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record in the 82 games that they played.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this year.

