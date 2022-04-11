ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for April 4-9?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 2 days ago

You can vote below.

Nominees are Oakland's Carson Love and Avory Rogers, Stewarts Creek's Haile Sharp and Luke Dymond, Central Magnet's Marcus Collins, Riverdale's Cade Hitson, MTCS' Eli Wilson, Smyrna's Jonathan Stewart, Eagleville's Nate Brewer and Rockvale's Merik Carter.

The poll will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

