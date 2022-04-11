ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho gas prices slightly fall

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWaDz_0f5tiR3K00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.38/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.38/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.85/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

  • April 11, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • April 11, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
  • April 11, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
  • April 11, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
  • April 11, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
  • April 11, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
  • April 11, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
  • April 11, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
  • April 11, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
  • April 11, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Montana- $4.04/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.05/g.
  • Boise- $4.51/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.53/g.
  • Spokane- $4.23/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10/g. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction - down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don't take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE .

The post Idaho gas prices slightly fall appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
City
Boise, ID
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy
NBC San Diego

Here Are the Best and Worst Days to Buy Gas

There's no doubt — Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. As of Wednesday, the national average for regular gas was $4.305 a gallon, according to AAA. There's some good news, though. The price of crude oil has gradually fallen from $123 per barrel to below $100. To...
TRAFFIC
marketplace.org

Oil prices soared, then dropped. But gasoline is still expensive. Why?

Filling up your tank isn’t cheap right now. Just last week, a barrel of crude topped $130. Since then, the price has dipped below $100, falling off a cliff (to use the technical term) and into correction territory. Meanwhile, at the gas pump, average prices have fallen from $4.33...
TRAFFIC
UPI News

U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday. Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon. The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNBC

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia's war with Ukraine. The Environmental Protection Agency will...
IOWA STATE
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

Gas prices dip slightly: See cheapest fuel in Syracuse area

There’s some good news at the pump: Gas prices have dipped slightly after hitting a new record high last week. Average gas prices in the Syracuse area were $4.416 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline Tuesday morning, according to AAA. That’s down almost a penny from $4.424 yesterday and nearly two cents lower than Friday, when it peaked at $4.433 — the highest average price of fuel ever in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices at the pump ‘hit reverse,’ AAA says

Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
TRAFFIC
WFMJ.com

Gas prices slowly falling across Ohio

The cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to falling oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its...
OHIO STATE
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy