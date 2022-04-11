ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Two People Seriously Hurt in Crash in Council Bluffs

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Council Bluffs) Two people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says the accident happened at 10:11 a.m. on Monday in the 4100 block of Veteran’s Highway. The Preliminary investigation determined an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Suburban on Vets Highway veered off the roadway to the right, struck a light pole, and rolled multiple times down the embankment. The impact ejected both adult occupants from the vehicle.

Rescue Crews transported the two victims to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

The Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit is investigating this incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call (712)328-4948.

