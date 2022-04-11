ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor issues statement on passing of mother Sonja Lujan

By KRWG
krwg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her brother Gregory Lujan regret to announce the passing of their mother, Sonja Lujan, of natural causes on Sunday. Mrs. Lujan was 82 years old. The governor issued the following statement:. “My mother was truly one of a kind. Like...

