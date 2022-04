What's it take to ensure every Sioux Falls city pool will be open for business right away on opening day this summer? Evidently a bump in pay. A couple of years ago, the pandemic forced the closure of every Sioux Falls city pool. The following year in 2021, two city pools never opened up due to the city's inability to find enough staff to work. This year, you'll be able to dive on into all eight Sioux Falls city pools from day one, because both the water and the wages are fine.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 21 DAYS AGO