LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been two years since the world-famous Las Vegas Strip shut down, and with it, theater curtains fell and performance spaces went dark. Since then, much has reopened, and a lot of reflection has been done. However, that experience for local performing artists-- no matter how harrowing-- ignited a new passion and purpose to inspire people to live in the moment. A product of that? A local grassroots production, put on by Strip performers and Cirque artists, that aims to bring talent and audiences together underneath the stars of the Mojave Desert.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO