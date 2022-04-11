ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

UPDTAE: TxDOT announces Interstate 10 back open following Monday crash

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: As of 4:27 p.m. Monday, TxDOT announced: I-10 east and westbound near Pine Street...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Crash closes Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The southbound lanes are closed at Exit 52: Middlesex. A PennDOT spokesperson said a milk truck swerved to avoid stopped traffic and became pinned between a tractor-trailer and the guide rail. Diesel fuel was spilled. It's not...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Traffic
Port Arthur News

Police identify victim, release details of I-10 crash that shut down traffic

Authorities have released details of a major wreck Monday that shut down Interstate 10 traffic in Orange and Jefferson counties and included a fatality. On Monday at 10:35 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 800 block of IH-10 East (westbound and eastbound) in reference to a vehicle crash involving an 18-Wheeler.
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Interstate 10#Traffic Accident#Updtae
KCEN

TxDOT announces Waco lane closures starting March 28

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety announces road closures starting from Nolan Creek to FM 439. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. The closures are for continued milling and striping operations on SL 121 and will start next March 28, according to TxDOT. The closures are...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Big Rig Jackknifes in Crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A big rig jackknifed in a crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported in the crash which happened around 11 a.m. on westbound 580 east of Western Drive which was blocking the left lanes. There was no estimate on the time to reopen the lanes. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
RICHMOND, CA
Northern Virginia Daily

Correction: Interstate-Traffic Crashes story

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — In a story published March 18, 2022, about a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 57 in southeast Missouri, The Associated Press, based on information from a coroner, erroneously reported the number of people who died. Authorities said five people were killed, not six.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT announces 2021 as second deadliest year on Texas roadways

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently announced that 2021 was the second deadliest year on the roadways since the department began tracking fatalities in 1940. According to a news release, TxDOT reported that 4,480 individuals died on Texas roads in 2021. This compares to the 4,701 individuals who […]
TEXAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Lane closures on Interstate-80 in Cass County begin next week

(Creston) A bridge deck overlay project on eastbound and westbound Interstate-80 in Cass County will start on Wednesday, April 20th. Traffic will be reduced to one lane between Exits 54 (Elk Horn Road/Iowa 173) and 57 (Olive Street/Cass County Road N-16). Work on this project will last until August 6th, weather permitting. A lane width limit of 13’8″ will be in place.
CASS COUNTY, IA
UPMATTERS

I-75 Southbound re-opens in Chippewa County following crash

RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: As of 2:40 PM MDOT has announced that all lanes are open on I-75 after M-48 Exit 373. PREVIOUS: The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed part Interstate 75 Southbound in Chippewa County due to a crash. The report came in just after...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy