CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week. Leah is a 2-year-old Hound mix with a resilient spirit. This lovely dog is a survivor, having been treated for heartworm when she first arrived at PAWS Chicago's Medical Center. Now she is happy and healthy and eager for a fresh start in the Windy City. Leah is an active girl who likes putting her nose to work and going for long walks. She is highly food motivated and loves learning new tricks for treats, and has already mastered "sit"! Leah is very social and loves getting attention from her people. She is always willing to trade cuddles and tail wags for a chance to nap in a comfy lap.Leah, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO