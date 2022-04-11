ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

SCSO to perform training exercise

By special.to
L'Observateur
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, April 12th 2022, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team will be conducting a...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Marine among four killed in training exercise

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marine from Guernsey County was among four killed during a NATO training exercise Friday night. Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio, served as an administrative specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
JC Post

Law enforcement conducts a training exercise on Grant Avenue

Multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles converged on the Konza Prairie Community Health Center parking lot Friday morning as part of a active shooter training exercise involving a simulated shooting with four fatalities and approximately 12 to 15 injuries. Geary County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Dave Gilbert said the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Luling, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Luling, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates fatal car accident

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at River Road in Killona, LA on March 23, 2022 shortly before 11:00 PM. The crash claimed the life of 46 year old Jamaine Lamond Williams, a resident of Hahnville, LA. The initial investigation revealed...
KILLONA, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Woman Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Covington – Shortly after 11:20 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near of LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Avery Natal of Slidell. The initial investigation revealed the crash...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scso
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
L'Observateur

State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish

Louisiana State Police remains committed to conducting a complete and thorough independent investigation. Based on statements and evidence collected, an arrest warrant has been obtained for the passenger, Jacoby Williams, for (4 counts) Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence. The driver, Kendell Prembrook, was issued a citation for Carless Operation. The arrest warrant for Williams will be executed upon his release from the hospital.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April marks the beginning of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Louisiana State Police continues to encourage drivers to give the phone a break, set aside all distractions, and focus on the road ahead. In Louisiana, at least 193 people were killed from 2016-2020 because of some distraction either inside or...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
L'Observateur

Shooting on Paul Fredrick Street in Luling

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at just before 8:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, while actively patrolling, heard multiple gun shots from the area of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling, LA. Deputies searched the area and located multiple shell casings lying in the street in...
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

UPDATE: I-310 Southbound, St. Charles Parish, S.P. H.012617

LULING, La. — Striping began today on the southbound span of the Hale Boggs Bridge on I-310 between LA 48 in Destrehan and LA 18 in Luling following concrete patch work. The striping work is expected to continue on Thursday, April 7, 2022; weather permitting. During this time, the LA 48 on ramp will remain open. All southbound lanes will reopen on Friday, April 8, 2022.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Impaired Driver Arrested in Fatal Washington Parish Crash

Franklinton – Last night, April 09, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16, west of LA Hwy 25, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian of Bogalusa. The...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO releases information regarding a ‘supposedly planned school shooting’

On April 12, 2022, TPSO received information of a supposedly planned school shooting that would take place at Ponchatoula High School today circulating on social media. TPSO immediately began investigating this threat with the utmost importance. After a full investigation, TPSO detectives have determined that there is no viable threat...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Star News

Speed, impairment suspected as causes in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Oak Island

Officials confirmed Wednesday three people died following a multi-vehicle crash near the G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island Tuesday night.  Three adults: 48-year-old Sharron Carr, of Nellysford, V.A., 66-year-old Dimitrios Ganas and 82-year-old Evelyn Ganas of Gettysburg, P.A., died in the crash, according to a Wednesday news release from the town of Oak Island.  ...
OAK ISLAND, NC
L'Observateur

12 arrested in connection to drive by shooting that killed a 6-year-old

The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested 10 men and two women in connection with the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Draya Guillory. “About a quarter to 11, we received a call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Mill Street. Tragically, the life of Draya Guillory, a beautiful 6-year-old girl, ended there,” Chief Shawn Caldwell said. “She was sitting on the couch, watching TV. Detectives determined she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy