Late last month, three days before the national semifinals were played in New Orleans, TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. said he would enter the 2022 NBA Draft and seemed to imply he'd remain in it, for better or worse. But less than two weeks later, the Horned Frogs' leading scorer has reconsidered. He announced Monday night that he's actually going to return to college basketball for at least one more season, which means TCU is now expected to bring back the top six scorers from a team that was the last to beat the eventual national champion (Kansas) in the regular season before advancing to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO