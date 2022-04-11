General Labor & Machine Operator Positions – Full & Part Time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday VyStar Credit Union announced they are looking to fill over 100 full-time positions across Northeast and Central Florida. In addition to paid time off, medical and dental insurance, and 401(k) with company match, employee benefits include parental and family care leave, child adoption assistance, student loan payoff stipends, upfront tuition assistance, and paid time off for volunteering. Competitive compensation will be set based on position and level of experience.
