LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — The Ministerial Alliance of Locust Grove celebrated their new food pantry location this week. They have also moved to a client choice food pantry. “Come on in and allow one of our volunteers assist you in picking out your own food!,” the food pantry posted on Facebook. “Then one of our volunteers will load your food for you. We look forward to serving you in our new location at 117 E Main Street (Across from Wonder City Coffee).”

LOCUST GROVE, OK ・ 20 MINUTES AGO