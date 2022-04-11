ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Randy Bishop to face judge Monday for litany of charges

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKuDr_0f5tdgsc00

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a court-ordered delay due to COVID, a Colorado Springs man accused in 2019 the murder of Anthony Faircloth and, in 2020, a shooting spree targetting CSPD officers will finally appear in court on Monday, April 11.

Randy Bishop was put on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List in September 2019. He was facing a litany of charges at the time, including child abuse, carjacking, strangulation, attempted murder, hit and run, and an assault on a police officer from cases spanning June of 2019 to January 2020.

In November of 2019, police responded to Memorial Hospital Central on a “shots fired” call. There they say Bishop, who’d been taken to the hospital for an evaluation, confronted a detective, got control of the detective’s weapon, and fired a shot.

That detective was hurt, but recovered.

CSPD says Bishop ran out of the hospital, carjacked a BMW and drove off.

In January of 2020, a CSPD officer conducting a routine traffic stop pulled Bishop over near Galley Arrawanna. There, the department says, Bishop shot the officer and drove off. He later crashed near Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street.

The officer recovered from his injuries. But Bishop could not be located at the time.

CSPD announced it had taken Bishop into custody several days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcXgw_0f5tdgsc00
Thomas Faircloth was killed in a homicide in the Cimarron Hills area on November 2. / Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Faircloth’s body was discovered in early November of 2019 with “suspicious injuries,” per the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Bishop for Faircloth’s murder in March of 2020. Bishop was already in custody when those charges were filed.

Another person, Catherine Sanford, was also charged in connection with Faircloth’s murder. She pled guilty to charges of being an accessory to a crime and received a deferred sentence.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Tip leads to Pueblo Safe Street arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz. According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street. Cruz had an active warrant for […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cimarron Hills, CO
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Officers search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is behind bars and another is on the run after a robbery at a Pueblo bank. Around noon on March 14, officers responded to the US Bank located at 2220 N. Elizabeth St. regarding a robbery. During the investigation, officers learned that a woman was a suspect in the robbery […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KKTV

Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were in a standoff situation in a Pueblo neighborhood Wednesday evening following a burglary earlier in the day. Police are reporting the burglary occurred at about 11:50 a.m. along E. 4th Street. At least one victim in the burglary is reporting the suspects came back to the house and a handgun was brandished before the two suspects fled in a silver sedan.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Murder#Child Abuse#Covid#Memorial Hospital Central#El Paso County Sheriff#Office Faircloth
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

11 stolen cars, a trailer, drugs and guns found in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 stolen vehicles, a trailer, several drugs, and two guns have been recovered, and two people have been arrested following an investigation in El Paso County. April 1, the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrested Randall Powell, 38, after police say he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Police also discovered […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy