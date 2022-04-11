Randy Bishop to face judge Monday for litany of charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a court-ordered delay due to COVID, a Colorado Springs man accused in 2019 the murder of Anthony Faircloth and, in 2020, a shooting spree targetting CSPD officers will finally appear in court on Monday, April 11.

Randy Bishop was put on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List in September 2019. He was facing a litany of charges at the time, including child abuse, carjacking, strangulation, attempted murder, hit and run, and an assault on a police officer from cases spanning June of 2019 to January 2020.

In November of 2019, police responded to Memorial Hospital Central on a “shots fired” call. There they say Bishop, who’d been taken to the hospital for an evaluation, confronted a detective, got control of the detective’s weapon, and fired a shot.

That detective was hurt, but recovered.

CSPD says Bishop ran out of the hospital, carjacked a BMW and drove off.

In January of 2020, a CSPD officer conducting a routine traffic stop pulled Bishop over near Galley Arrawanna. There, the department says, Bishop shot the officer and drove off. He later crashed near Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street.

The officer recovered from his injuries. But Bishop could not be located at the time.

CSPD announced it had taken Bishop into custody several days later.

Thomas Faircloth was killed in a homicide in the Cimarron Hills area on November 2. / Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Faircloth’s body was discovered in early November of 2019 with “suspicious injuries,” per the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Bishop for Faircloth’s murder in March of 2020. Bishop was already in custody when those charges were filed.

Another person, Catherine Sanford, was also charged in connection with Faircloth’s murder. She pled guilty to charges of being an accessory to a crime and received a deferred sentence.

