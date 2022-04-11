ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Tyrrell Elementary School students get surprise gift cards

By Kimberly Wooten
WNCT
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, N.C (WNCT) – Students at Tyrrell Elementary recently got a great surprise.

The superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools, Oliver A. Holley, approved a faculty member’s gift to students. According to information released by Tyrrell Elementary School, Joyeria Brothers was able to help secure free kid’s meal passes to gift to every student that attends the school, with the help of Texas Roadhouse in Chesapeake, Va.

Texas Roadhouse in the Chesapeake Bay is celebrating Easter this year by giving free kid’s meal passes to local churches, schools and community events.

“When I received the email, I could not let this opportunity go by without at least trying to get some passes donated to the wonderful students of our district. I had no idea I would get one for every child. This is amazing,” Brothers said.

Brothers presented the passes to the interim principal of TES, Dr. Wayne Talley, on April 8. She was accompanied by the Tyrrell County Schools’ Board of Education Chairperson, Karen Clough, and Interim Director of Human Resources, Fannie Williams.

Education
WNCT

