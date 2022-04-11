ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Three cheers for 31 years: Laredo Chinese restaurant closes its doors

By Lisely Garza
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After 31 years of being in business, Emperor Garden has officially closed its doors. The iconic Asian cuisine restaurant first opened up back in 1991. The owner Michael Wong says he decided...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Laredo, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
China, TX
Laredo, TX
Lifestyle
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurants#Food Drink#Laredo Chinese#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Chinese Friends Restaurant

Next to Mandarin Plaza and across from the brightly lit Royal Pagoda Hotel (which we could stare at forever) is Chinese Friends, a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant that’s been open since 1973. On any given night, you might wander in and catch one of the owners chatting with a regular, and if you place a pick-up order and arrive way later than intended, it’s likely they'll make the food again. There’s a lot happening on the menu (like a mushu pork burrito), but we’ll make things easy: get the house special shrimp. This is non-negotiable. There are plenty of fantastic fried shrimp dishes in the neighborhood, but almost none compare to the one served here. It’s made with teeny tiny pieces, like popcorn shrimp, and is served in a sticky, sweet and sour sauce. Pair this with their sizzling rice soup or any noodle dish.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 108

Longtime Duluth Car Wash And Lube Center Closing Its Doors

After years of cleaning, detailing, and lubing cars, this longtime Duluth car wash is closing soon. London Road Car Wash and Lube Center, located, you guessed it, on London Rd. announced that after years in business, they will be closing soon. In a letter shared with customers, they say that "it has been our pleasure to give you and your family great service over the years."
DULUTH, MN
24/7 Wall St.

New Menu Items At Your Favorite Restaurant Chains Coming This Spring

Restaurant chains are forever revising their menus, adding new offerings either seasonally or for good, phasing out slow sellers (sometimes brought back after fans protest), or rolling out different new items in just a few markets at first to gauge customer reaction. (Some chains also offer “secret menus” – which are usually not all that […]
RESTAURANTS
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Poughkeepsie Chinese Restaurant Closed, Renamed

A popular Chinese restaurant in the City of Poughkeepsie recently closed its doors, and a new restaurant has opened in its place. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie for some years now, you know that there are plenty of great options for Chinese food. I love my Chinese food! When I had a place over in the Luckey Platt building, I had a favorite go-to for years that happened to be right across the street. It was not only convenient, but it was some of the best Chinese around.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KITV.com

Mother Bake Shop in Kailua closes its doors

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The COVID-19 pandemic took down another local business. Mother Bake Shop in Kailua is closing its doors on March 19. The family-owned bakery opened its doors in February 2020, just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members started their business as a dine-in shop, however, after the pandemic reached their town, they transitioned to take-out only.
KAILUA, HI
News On 6

Tulsa Donut Shop Closes Doors After Nearly 50 Years

A Tulsa donut shop that's been around for nearly 50 years is closing for good on Friday. T-Town Daylight Donuts near 21st and Memorial said their lease expires soon and they weren't able to come to an agreement with their landlord about their rent, so they have decided to close.
TULSA, OK
WSVN-TV

Dandy Bear to close its doors in SW Miami-Dade on Sunday

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready to say goodbye to your childhood, South Florida. Dandy Bear is closing. The amusement center, known for its games and indoor playground, is closing its Kendall location at the end of the month in Southwest Miami-Dade. The last day to visit Dandy Bear...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy