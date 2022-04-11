ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

OPINION: Texas schools needed full funding for this year

By Thomas Taschinger
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts in Texas are usually asking for more money to spend on their students and teachers — and rightly so — but this year public schools are getting a different kind of break on funding. They won’t be losing any money because of pandemic-caused attendance...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
EDUCATION
Vail Daily

Letter: Fund our schools

The legislative session in Colorado has started off in its usual fashion. Hopes and promises of greatly increased funding and collective bargaining rights have been dashed once again by the governor and the state legislature. In a time of educator shortages, our legislature is actively avoiding every opportunity it has to give educators voice and to fully fund our schools.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
Connecticut Post

Opinion: Fairfield County needs to acknowledge school segregation and educational inequity

Fairfield County has an equity issue. This is a reality that everyone living in the region knows, and perhaps the most evident case of inequality is in the education system. The divisions in the public education system are racial and socioeconomic. Some of the most esteemed school districts in the county — including Westport, New Canaan and Fairfield — boast high reading and math proficiencies, college graduation rates, and college matriculations, yet most of their student bodies consist of those from white, wealthy families. And while there is nothing wrong with belonging to these demographics, these patterns do raise questions pertaining to systemic issues, especially because those who attend more under-resourced schools come from opposite backgrounds: low-income, Black or brown families.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s high school graduates need to understand personal finance | Opinion

This spring, 130,000 Pennsylvania students will graduate high school, and the vast majority of these students will have never taken a personal finance class in school. Of the Commonwealth’s 500 school districts, less than 50 require personal finance course for graduation. That is why we need to pay House Bill 242, now under consideration in the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Lawmakers put job search requirement on unemployment benefit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — People receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama could soon face a new requirement to contact three potential employers each week in order to keep receiving benefits. Alabama lawmakers gave final approval to the bill that now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideration. The House...
ALABAMA STATE
Next City

Low-Income Students Need More Than a Good Education

School districts where most enrollees are low-income and students of color receive about $23 billion less in educational funding compared to school districts that are predominantly white, according to an EdBuild report. “Students of color and low-income students are not given the opportunities; they’re not given the funding, they’re not...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy