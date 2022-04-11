ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall police seek leads in shooting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL — Police in Marshall are seeking clues in a Sunday night shooting incident. According to a news release, off-duty officers working security at Marshall Convention Center shortly after 8 p.m. heard...

