Jones County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
County
Lyman County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Jones County, SD
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Gusty winds are expected to persist overnight, but are no longer expected to be strong enough to warrant an advisory.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
#Red Flag Warning#South Central
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...229 and 230. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts... Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA TO FAR NORTHWEST IOWA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 001 and 012. South Dakota fire weather zones 039, 055, 062 and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Oregon, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Shannon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SHANNON...SOUTHEASTERN HOWELL AND OREGON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for south central Missouri.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Scattered snow showers will continue across the eastern Sawatch Range through the afternoon, with local accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, mainly north of Cotton Wood Pass.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Christian, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Stone FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian and Stone. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 PM CDT, Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell earlier today. Residual flooding of low lying areas is expected to continue through the afternoon. - This includes the following low water crossings Woods Fork at Woods Fork Road, Tin Can Hollow at Highway CC, Silver Lake Branch at Highway U, Bull Creek at Center Road and Tory Creek at Highway O. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Highlandville, Crane, Reeds Spring, Galena, Shell Knob and Mccord Bend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Washington and Humphreys Counties. In Arkansas, Chicot County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt and Sheridan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT

