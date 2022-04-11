mugshot Monday, April 11, 2022

The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
Maurice Peoples was looking forward to lunch with his son, Justin Peoples, last week — but they didn’t get to share that meal because Justin was murdered the night before, in what a California district attorney is calling a hate crime. Justin, who was Black, was shot once...
In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The United States has extradited a man it accuses of working for Anom, a company that sold encrypted phones to criminals but which was secretly backdoored by the FBI to spy on the communications of organized crime around the globe. Aurangzeb Ayub quietly arrived in the United States last month, according to court records reviewed by Motherboard.
Busted! 31 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/20/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 209 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
Many states including Massachusetts have fugitives that are on the loose. It can be quite tricky for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run and moving around on a regular basis. In some cases, the Massachusetts State Police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years, 10 or more with a few of these individuals. You need to take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted fugitives but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.
An Army veteran who recorded hours of conversation as an FBI informant told jurors Friday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the clear target of extremists as they trained, met in secret and expressed anger about government. The informant, known as Dan, is a major witness for prosecutors in the...
CORDOVA, Tenn. — The owner of Mugshots Bar & Grill in Cordova has been issued a citation after law enforcement said they received complaints of shootings, drug sales and usage and unlicensed security guards. The Multi-Agency Gang Unit executed a search warrant at Mugshots in the 1700 block of North Germantown Parkway on March 18. […]
A former Virginia police officer was convicted on Monday of trying to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6 and other crimes, notching prosecutors another jury trial win in a case related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount, Va. police officer, was charged in a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mugshots Bar and Grill is experiencing legal troubles after four handguns from unlicensed security guards, 238 bottles of liquor, and 50 cases of beer was seized from the bar by Memphis Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Unit and other local law enforcement on March 18. According...
Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
BERLIN — (AP) — Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state...
A Georgia mother used the Find My iPhone feature to track her son after the family’s car was stolen with the 9-year-old still inside. Jerrica Moore parked her vehicle on 4 April and stepped away from the car without removing the keys, the Atlanta Police Department said. A man then got into the car and drove off with the child still inside. “Officers immediately responded to the scene and began their preliminary investigation,” police said in a Facebook post. “Ms Moore was able to track her son’s iPhone using ‘my location’ and relay real time tracking information to officers....
Two men accused of posing as federal law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C., were released from jail on Wednesday. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested last week. The FBI raided a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington, where the men were staying and had been offering free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents and officers, prosecutors said.
Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
