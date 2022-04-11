ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

#mugshot Monday, April 11, 2022

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following arrests were made recently by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed,...



Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
Vice

U.S. Extradites Man Who Allegedly Sold Backdoored Phones for the FBI

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The United States has extradited a man it accuses of working for Anom, a company that sold encrypted phones to criminals but which was secretly backdoored by the FBI to spy on the communications of organized crime around the globe. Aurangzeb Ayub quietly arrived in the United States last month, according to court records reviewed by Motherboard.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Live 95.9

WOW: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives by MA State Police (Spring 2022)

Many states including Massachusetts have fugitives that are on the loose. It can be quite tricky for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run and moving around on a regular basis. In some cases, the Massachusetts State Police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years, 10 or more with a few of these individuals. You need to take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted fugitives but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.
WOKV

FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer

An Army veteran who recorded hours of conversation as an FBI informant told jurors Friday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the clear target of extremists as they trained, met in secret and expressed anger about government. The informant, known as Dan, is a major witness for prosecutors in the...
SCDNReports

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt Road

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
WOKV

4 Germans arrested over extremist blackout, kidnapping plan

BERLIN — (AP) — Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state...
The Independent

Georgia mother uses Find My iPhone feature to track kidnapped son

A Georgia mother used the Find My iPhone feature to track her son after the family’s car was stolen with the 9-year-old still inside. Jerrica Moore parked her vehicle on 4 April and stepped away from the car without removing the keys, the Atlanta Police Department said. A man then got into the car and drove off with the child still inside. “Officers immediately responded to the scene and began their preliminary investigation,” police said in a Facebook post. “Ms Moore was able to track her son’s iPhone using ‘my location’ and relay real time tracking information to officers....
NBC Washington

2 Men Accused of Acting as Federal Agents Released From Jail

Two men accused of posing as federal law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C., were released from jail on Wednesday. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested last week. The FBI raided a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington, where the men were staying and had been offering free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents and officers, prosecutors said.
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
