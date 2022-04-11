ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County woman dies in Highway 29 head-on crash

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
A 59-year-old woman died in a head-on crash Friday evening on Highway 29 in southern Lake County, authorities said.

The woman was identified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as Alisa Anne Pettey-Torres of Hidden Valley Lake.

Around 5:18 p.m., Pettey-Torres was driving south in a Toyota Corolla when she crossed solid double lines and collided head-on with a BMW X5 just north of Bar X Entrance Road in the Middletown area, according a California Highway Patrol report.

Pettey-Torres was extricated from the Toyota and paramedics tried life-saving measures, but she died at the scene, according to the CHP.

The driver of the BMW had moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The reasons for the crash are still unknown, though investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to the CHP.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

