Ann Arbor, MI

Looks Like Kelly Ripa & Hubby Mark Consuelos Are Loving Calling Michigan Home

By Lisa Marie
 3 days ago
It seemed like the minute their youngest son signed on to wrestle at the University of Michigan, talk show host Kelly Ripa and actor-husband Mark Consuelos were attached to the Mitten state. Now, it looks like the couple is calling Ann Arbor home...for now. The Live with Kelly &...

