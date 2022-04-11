Harrisburg University’s concert series will bring pop groups LANY, Surfaces to Riverfront Park

Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her three Grammy Award wins last weekend, Olivia Rodrigo has added ASCAP Pop Music Awards Songwriter of the Year to her growing trophy case. The singer takes home the top ASCAP honor —her first ASCAP Award ever— recognizing her songs “Deja Vu,” “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” and will accept the award in an exclusive video on ASCAP social media.
Recognizing the chart-topping songwriters, producers and publishers behind the biggest pop music hits of 2021, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced the winners of its 2022 Pop Music Awards in virtual ceremonies. The show will honor winners across ASCAP’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, April...
Comments / 0