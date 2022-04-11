Harrisburg University’s concert series will bring pop groups LANY, Surfaces to Riverfront Park

Many music and comedy venue attendees know exactly what is meant when they hear the word “Yondr.” For some, the grey-and-green smartphone pouch with a magnetic lock is the pain-in-the-ass bag keeping them from their phones (and social accounts and recording apps) until after a live gig is over. Others recognize the Yondr pouch as the best way for an artist to maintain control over their music or jokes without fear of bootlegging or having their punchlines exposed and leaked to the web — and are happy to watch a singer or a stand-up comedian without interference from a neighbor’s incessant phone use.

