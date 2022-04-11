ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg University’s concert series will bring pop groups LANY, Surfaces to Riverfront Park

By Sean Adams
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another show in Harrisburg University’s Summer Concert Series has been announced. The upcoming show will feature pop rock group LANY and special guest Surfaces to Harrisburg for a stop on their Summer Forever...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Harrisburg University to present Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and more at Here and There Fest

The Harrisburg University Concert Series has announced a new music festival will be arriving in Harrisburg summer. The Here and There Fest will be coming to XL Live in August. The touring concert festival is the creation of singer Courtney Barnett. The format is inspired by Barnett’s early touring days, with a unique lineup of performers at each stop along the way.
HARRISBURG, PA
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Phil Collins Bids Farewell To Fans In Emotional Final Concert

Phil Collins of Genesis has bid farewell to his fans with an emotional final concert. Amid ongoing health issues, Collins had been performing this past tour from a chair, joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show ever at London’s 02. Collins had quipped to the fans of the show that after this final concert, he’d now need to find “a real job.”
MUSIC
Page Six

Dave Grohl’s daughter sings at pre-Grammys event amid Foo Fighters’ canceled gig

Dave Grohl’s 15-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl, performed at a pre-Grammys event in Las Vegas over the weekend – days after the Foo Fighters canceled their Grammys gig amid Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death. Violet – who previously performed with the surviving members of Nirvana in 2020 – proved she’s still following in her dad’s footsteps by singing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala. Earlier in the evening, Violet was joined by her mother, Jordyn Blum, and 12-year-old sister, Harper Grohl, on the red carpet. The trio posed for photos in all-black ensembles as Dave,...
MUSIC
WKRC

Cincinnati Pops pays tribute to Aretha Franklin in concert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin in their concert over the weekend. Four different powerhouse vocalists will join the Pops for music from the Queen of Soul. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Music Hall. Music Hall recently...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Halsey
Person
Zella Day
NME

Duran Duran to embark on 2022 North American tour

Duran Duran have announced that they’ll be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer – get tickets here. Simon Le Bon and co. are set to embark on a 14-date run starting in August in support of their latest album, ‘Future Past’. Beginning...
MUSIC
Variety

Sony Music and GLAAD Unveil Partnership to Spotlight LGBTQ Music, Artists and Songwriters

Click here to read the full article. Sony Music Group and GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, have announced a new partnership to advance LGBTQ representation in music and amplify LGBTQ voices in the industry. According to the announcement, the partnership includes several initiatives to advance LGBTQ advocacy and inclusion at Sony Music Group and within the broader music industry: Consultation and Education for Sony Music Group from the GLAAD Media Institute Subject matter experts from the GLAAD Media Institute will provide LGBTQ-focused education sessions to Sony Music Group employees and leadership to help build...
MUSIC
Fox11online.com

Limp Bizkit coming to Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A Grammy-nominated rock band is bringing 2000's nostalgia to the Green Bay area. Limp Bizkit will be at the Resch Center Sunday, May 22 for their "Still Sucks Tour." The band includes original members, Fred Durst on vocals, John Otto on drums, Sam Rivers on bass, Wes...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lany#Riverfront Park#Concert#Pop Rock#Ticketmaster#Harrisburg University#Tiktok#Stubhub#The Harrisburg University
Who What Wear

Why LANY's Paul Klein Is Quickly Becoming Music's Biggest Style Icon

Welcome to Boys on Film, a series where we turn the spotlight on some of the most talented and stylish men in music, film, television, and fashion. Through an exclusive shoot and interview, we'll give you a taste of how these men dress and what personal style means to them.
MUSIC
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Yondr Believes Concertgoers Are Learning to Love Locking Up Smartphones — Even for a Three-Day ‘Over Yondr’ Festival

Many music and comedy venue attendees know exactly what is meant when they hear the word “Yondr.” For some, the grey-and-green smartphone pouch with a magnetic lock is the pain-in-the-ass bag keeping them from their phones (and social accounts and recording apps) until after a live gig is over. Others recognize the Yondr pouch as the best way for an artist to maintain control over their music or jokes without fear of bootlegging or having their punchlines exposed and leaked to the web — and are happy to watch a singer or a stand-up comedian without interference from a neighbor’s incessant phone use.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Rolling Stone

Lucius Say Harry Styles Denied Them Featured Credit on ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Click here to read the full article. Lucius have spoken out about not being fairly credited for their work on Harry Styles’ Fine Line song “Treat People With Kindness.” In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the duo said they felt they were denied a featured artist credit on the track after making significant contributions. Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig are listed in the liner notes for the 2019 song as vocalists, but did not receive a prominent featured artist credit on streaming platforms. In the interview, the band recounted how they’d been in the studio with Styles working on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Wins Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP Pop Awards

Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her three Grammy Award wins last weekend, Olivia Rodrigo has added ASCAP Pop Music Awards Songwriter of the Year to her growing trophy case. The singer takes home the top ASCAP honor —her first ASCAP Award ever— recognizing her songs “Deja Vu,” “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” and will accept the award in an exclusive video on ASCAP social media. Recognizing the chart-topping songwriters, producers and publishers behind the biggest pop music hits of 2021, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced the winners of its 2022  Pop Music Awards in virtual ceremonies. The show will honor winners across ASCAP’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, April...
MUSIC
NME

Jockstrap share abstract music video for new single ‘Concrete Over Water’

London pop duo Jockstrap have released the abstract music video for ‘Concrete Over Water’, a new single from their upcoming debut album. Released by Rough Trade on April 12, the seven-minute-long single continues Jockstrap’s penchant for frenetic instrumentation. Its music video, directed by the band and Eddie Whelan, sees the duo playing out a narrative with characters created by vocalist Georgia Ellery.
MUSIC
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
153K+
Followers
63K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy