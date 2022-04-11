ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food orders are required for alcohol to-go purchases, SLA says

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Remember in 2020 when “Cuomo chips” appeared on restaurant menus and there were discussions about whether chicken wings actually qualified as food ? The New York State Liquor Authority is trying to avoid Déjà vu in the wake of a new law on alcohol to-go services.

Alcohol to-go orders were included in the recently passed New York budget, but new guidance from the SLA says that patrons will be required to order “substantive” food in order to qualify for alcohol to-go services.

If that sounds familiar, it is. The guidance reflects similar restrictions put in place on alcohol to-go orders from the summer of 2020 when the service was allowed to help bars and restaurants during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, thanks to this new law, for the next three years bars and restaurants can sell to-go alcoholic beverages — as long as”substantial” food is ordered as well.

Budget update: Alcohol-to-go, gas tax, bail reform

The state defines substantial food to permit to-go alcohol as:

“S andwiches, soups or other foods, whether fresh, processed, precooked or frozen. Other foods are foods which are similar in quality and substance to sandwiches and soups; for example, salads, wings, or hotdogs would be of that quality and substance; however, a bag of chips, bowl of nuts, or candy alone are not. Obvious efforts to circumvent the law, for example an unreasonably small portion of soup, a serving of canned beans, a handful of lettuce, or charging a small extra fee for an alcoholic beverage in lieu of a food item not actually ordered or delivered will be treated as a violation of the law.

Officials from the SLA held a special board meeting Monday to discuss the guidance update. They said this guidance could be revisited and altered in the future.

Another provision prohibits the sale of any bottles of liquor or fine (full guidance below).

In 2020, The governor’s office issued guidance on alcohol service that required a food order to go along with it. That emergency regulation expired last year and to-go alcohol orders were no longer allowed. Bars and restaurants statewide have since advocated for the policy to return, which became law with the passage of this year’s budget.

Survey: New Yorkers favor making ‘alcohol-to-go’ permanent post-pandemic

The policy was murky at first as to what constituted as “substantive food,” including some confusion over chicken wings , but bars and restaurants were quick to get creative with their menus in order to sustain alcohol sales:

SLA guidance

Advisory 2022-2 – Sale of Wine and Liquor to-go by on Premises Retail Licensees by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

IN THIS ARTICLE
