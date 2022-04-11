7 Dog Parks in Racine County

Now is the perfect time to get outside with your dog. The sun is starting to shine and the weather isn’t so dreadful. While it may be muddy, dog parks are the perfect spots to be with your furry friend. Whether you don’t have a yard for your pooch or if you’re looking for a place to meet other dog parents, the dog parks in Racine County are great.

Not sure where to go? Check out these Dog Parks in Racine County.

NameLocationSetting

Caledonia Dog Park4649 WI-38 TrunkTrails, wooded area, pond & stream. Off-leashed dogs are allowed.

Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park3800 Northwestern Ave.Fenced in grass areas. Separate areas for small and large dogs

Jean Jacobson Dog Park310 S. Rochester St.Located within Case Eagle Park. Fenced in grass areas. Separate areas for small and large dogs.

N. Owen Davies Park 1700 West Blvd.Fenced in grass areas. Separate areas for small and large dogs.

Union Grove Dog ParkMain Street & 7th Ave.Located within American Legion Memorial Park.

Burlington Dog Park 348 S. Calumet St.Located within St. Mary’s Park. 3.5 acres of fenced-in property. Separate areas are designated for smaller dog breeds and larger dogs.

Off-Broadway Dog Park 8500 Broadway DriveFenced-in property. Separate areas are designated for smaller dog breeds and larger dogs.

Map of Dog Parks

Download this handy map of dog parks so you’ll know where you’re headed with your pooch. Each park has its own perks; try them all out to see which ones are your (and your dog’s) favorites.

DogParksDownload

