ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

7 Dog Parks in Racine County

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9S7P_0f5tb12c00

Now is the perfect time to get outside with your dog. The sun is starting to shine and the weather isn’t so dreadful. While it may be muddy, dog parks are the perfect spots to be with your furry friend. Whether you don’t have a yard for your pooch or if you’re looking for a place to meet other dog parents, the dog parks in Racine County are great.

Not sure where to go? Check out these Dog Parks in Racine County.

NameLocationSetting

Caledonia Dog Park4649 WI-38 TrunkTrails, wooded area, pond & stream. Off-leashed dogs are allowed.

Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park3800 Northwestern Ave.Fenced in grass areas. Separate areas for small and large dogs

Jean Jacobson Dog Park310 S. Rochester St.Located within Case Eagle Park. Fenced in grass areas. Separate areas for small and large dogs.

N. Owen Davies Park 1700 West Blvd.Fenced in grass areas. Separate areas for small and large dogs.

Union Grove Dog ParkMain Street & 7th Ave.Located within American Legion Memorial Park.

Burlington Dog Park 348 S. Calumet St.Located within St. Mary’s Park. 3.5 acres of fenced-in property. Separate areas are designated for smaller dog breeds and larger dogs.

Off-Broadway Dog Park 8500 Broadway DriveFenced-in property. Separate areas are designated for smaller dog breeds and larger dogs.

7 Dog Parks in Racine County

Map of Dog Parks

Download this handy map of dog parks so you’ll know where you’re headed with your pooch. Each park has its own perks; try them all out to see which ones are your (and your dog’s) favorites.

DogParksDownload

Pets

Have a pet? Read the Racine County Eye’s Pet section to stay up to date with what’s happening in the community.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eagle, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Rochester, WI
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Trunktrails#Union Grove
Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Police: $250,000 Bail for Suspect in Retaliation Shooting

RACINE – An 18-year-old Racine man stands accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy he mistakenly believed was involved in shooting Eugene Henderson, a 14-year-old boy on March 13. Xavier Jackson was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety,...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy