Ali Wong and her husband, Justin Hakuta, have decided to end their marriage after eight years together. A source told People that despite the split, “It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.” The pair first met in 2010 at a friend’s wedding reception when Hakuta was still a student at Harvard Business School and a Fulbright scholar. They hit it off, and four years later, in November 2014, the couple wed in San Francisco. A year later they welcomed their first daughter, Mari, and in 2017 their second daughter, Nikki, was born. Hakuta is now a successful entrepreneur and was previously the vice president of the technology company GoodRx. He is also the son of Japanese-American inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta, also known as Dr. Fad.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO