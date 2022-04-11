Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
April 11 (UPI) -- Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.
The Can't Stop Us Now tour will begin July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.
Azalea and Paul will be performing on select dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can also register for a ticket pre-sale through Pitbull's official website. Fans who register will receive the pre-sale password 25 minutes before the pre-sale begins.
Pitbull went on tour last year with over 40 shows. Pitbull last released the album Libertad 548 in Sept. 2019.
Here is the full list of dates for Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour
July 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 29 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
July 31 -- Darien Lake, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 2 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Aug. 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts Center
Aug. 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health
Aug. 6 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre
Aug. 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 17 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena
Aug. 19 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 25 -- Highland Park, Ill., at The Pavilion
Aug. 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Aug. 31 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 2 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
Sept. 8 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino
Sept. 9 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Sept. 10 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena
Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater
Sept. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater
Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 21 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
Sept. 25 -- Corning, Calif., at The Amphitheater
Sept. 27 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 29 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena
Sept. 30 -- Sparks, Nev., at Nuggest Event Center
Oct. 2 -- El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center
Oct. 5 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
Oct. 7 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
Oct. 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena
Oct. 13 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Oct. 15 -- Ft. Myers, Fla., at Hertz Arena
Oct. 16 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Oct. 19 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
