Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6QYM_0f5taBtG00

April 11 (UPI) -- Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.

The Can't Stop Us Now tour will begin July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Azalea and Paul will be performing on select dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can also register for a ticket pre-sale through Pitbull's official website. Fans who register will receive the pre-sale password 25 minutes before the pre-sale begins.

Pitbull went on tour last year with over 40 shows. Pitbull last released the album Libertad 548 in Sept. 2019.

Here is the full list of dates for Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour

July 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 29 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

July 31 -- Darien Lake, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 2 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts Center

Aug. 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health

Aug. 6 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre

Aug. 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena

Aug. 19 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25 -- Highland Park, Ill., at The Pavilion

Aug. 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Aug. 31 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 2 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Sept. 8 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino

Sept. 9 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Sept. 10 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater

Sept. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater

Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 21 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Sept. 25 -- Corning, Calif., at The Amphitheater

Sept. 27 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 29 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

Sept. 30 -- Sparks, Nev., at Nuggest Event Center

Oct. 2 -- El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 5 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

Oct. 7 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

Oct. 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 13 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Oct. 15 -- Ft. Myers, Fla., at Hertz Arena

Oct. 16 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Oct. 19 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

The Ann Arbor News

Machine Gun Kelly announces world tour with one stop in Michigan with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly is about to embark on a world tour, his first ever arena tour, performing 52 concerts across North America and Europe with one stop in Michigan in 2022. The multi-platinum selling artist will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, July 3. Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior will open for him. Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via SeatGeek or at StubHub.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Philly

Frank James Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooting Arrested, Sources say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources confirm 62-year-old Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting where 10 people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured, has been arrested. Police say James has ties to Philadelphia. He has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Police say James fired numerous gunshots inside the N line subway car at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station. On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Loudwire

Korn + Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 Tour

After sharing the same cryptic video clip on Monday (April 5), Korn and Evanescence have announced a co-headlining North American tour set for this summer. The union is also quite remarkable because the two bands haven't linked up for a tour together since the Family Values run back in 2007 where and Korn put out their untitled album that summer and Evanescence were out in support of their sophomore record, 2006's The Open Door.
ROCK MUSIC
Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Passenger On Charlotte Flight Faces Largest Ever FAA Fine

According to Fox46.com, a couple of airline passengers accused of assaulting crew members and fellow passengers face two of the largest fines ever. The FAA says the passengers could pay penalties of $81,950 and $77,272. A lot of the fines will go to other passengers on the flight. The first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

With summer approaching, drought only growing worse in West

The expression "April showers" has been just that -- more of an expression than a fact of life for much of the western United States. The continuance of drought conditions in several western regions mirrors what was predicted in AccuWeather's spring forecast, and the drought will only become worse as summer approaches. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 90% of nine Western states are at moderate drought levels, while 34.97 percent are facing either extreme or exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stereogum

Faye Webster – “Car Therapy”

Last year, Faye Webster released a new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, and now she’s readying an EP of orchestral reimaginings of a handful of songs from that album and her 2019 breakthrough Atlanta Millionaires Club. It’s called the Car Therapy Sessions and was recorded at Spacebomb Studios, with the orchestra conducted by Trey Pollard. It’ll be out on April 29, just a few days before Webster heads out on tour to open for Haim. Here she is on her desire to work with an orchestra:
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

