ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohatchee, AL

Random Shooting in Ohatchee Leaves Suspect Shot

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvfLY_0f5taA0X00
Calhoun Journal

April 11, 2022

Jim Evancho

Ohatchee, AL – On Sunday night the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO (Be on Look Out) for a white car in the area of Grayton Rd in Ohatchee. Between 10 and 10:30 pm patrol deputies were dispatched to the same area to respond to a possible shooting in progress. Upon arrival deputies located the white vehicle still occupied by the suspected shooter. Sheriff Matthew Wade also responded to the incident and was on scene to assist deputies with securing the suspect, later identified as John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee. Pruitt was still armed when the deputies arrived, but did not attempt to fire at law enforcement. When deputies were able to assess Pruitt, they found a serious gunshot wound to his leg. Sheriff Wade said, “It was one of the worst wounds I have seen. His leg looked like it was almost amputated.” Medics and deputies were able to get Pruitt out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher where he was transported to an awaiting Air Medivac. Pruitt was flown to UAB in very serious condition due to severe blood loss and the gunshot wound itself.

During the course of the on-scene investigation deputies were able to learn what unfolded. Pruitt was seen stopping his vehicle in front of a house on Grayton Rd. One of the children had seen the vehicle and opened the front door to see who it was. It was at that time that Pruitt opened fire with a .44 special hitting the house and the victim’s vehicle. The homeowner heard the shots and quickly grabbed his hunting rifle and proceeded toward the front of his home. He then fired at the vehicle, which Pruitt was still located, and struck it numerous times. “One of the rounds appears to have gone through the firewall, hitting the suspect in the leg”, stated Sheriff Wade.

Investigators also learned that the homeowner did not know Pruitt and had not ever interacted with him in the past. “This does not appear to be some kind of neighborhood feud” advised Sheriff Wade. The investigators are still attempting to learn why Pruitt seemed to randomly choose the house he did and why he would open fire at a child standing at the door. Sheriff Wade said, “Thank God he missed the child.”

Pruitt is still located at UAB and charges will be filed against him upon his release. Charges will include attempted murder along with others. The investigation is still ongoing with the Sheriffs Office but no charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner that was defending himself. “I’m glad that the homeowner was able to defend himself from this attack”.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 3

Related
WAFF

Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide

ATHENS., Ala. (WAFF) - Updated: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were responding to a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found Diana Rogers, 39, in the backyard, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was acting suspicious and attempted to lead the deputies away from the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Ohatchee, AL
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Wade
WMBB

Chipley parents arrested after smoking pot with children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12. Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Calhoun Journal#Bolo#Air Medivac#Uab
CBS42.com

Murder Suspect Tyrese Bell makes first court appearance in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — 19-year-old Tyrese Bell made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He faces murder charges for shooting and killing a 2-year-old Ashton Jones and 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. on Sunday. CBS 42 has also learned Bell is a repeat offender who has served time in jail,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy