New 'Jurassic World Dominion' Image Reunites Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, Jurassic World Dominion is taking the franchise back to its roots. Practical animatronic dinosaur hybrids are at the forefront of the film, and to really help wrap things up in a nice bow and pay homage to the original Jurassic Park, the original trio of Sam Neill's Alan...

collider.com

ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion's DeWanda Wise Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look At "Incredible Craftsmanship"

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters this summer and it will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). There will also be some franchise newcomers featured in the film, including DeWanda Wise, who was recently seen in Netflix's The Harder They Fall. This week, Wise took to Instagram to share some neat behind-the-scenes images from the Dominion set.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Movies in Order: The Full List

“Alright, alright, alright,” Outsiders. Who’s ready for a comprehensive list of Matthew McConaughey movies in order from old to new?. It’s been nearly three decades since Matthew McConaughey jumped onto the silver screen with his Dazed and Confused debut. And we could argue that the actor hasn’t made a bad movie since—because there is no genre that the man hasn’t mastered.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
#Jurassic World Dominion
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Can't Stop Killing It In Theaters, Crosses Another Box Office Milestone

The Batman has been playing in theaters for two weeks now, arriving a little over eight months after its originally-planned June 25, 2021 release. While many movies are still fighting uphill battles with their theatrical runs due to the pandemic, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert Pattinson first outing as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader is doing quite well for itself commercially. The latest update on that front is that The Batman has crossed the $500 million mark worldwide.
MOVIES
People

Michelle Yeoh's New Role Was Originally Written for Jackie Chan, Reveal Movie's Directors

Michelle Yeoh wasn't originally slated for the leading role in her latest film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, director duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, collectively known as Daniels, revealed that Jackie Chan was the person envisioned for the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last Friday in Austin, Texas.
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 breaks world record previously held by The Grinch

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has already broken a world record – despite being still more than a year away from release. The hotly anticipated superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, is currently in production.Director James Gunn gave fans an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of filming, claiming that the high-budget space opera had set a new world record in the field of make-up.“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Mad Max: Fury Road Throwback Shows Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy Meeting (Before All The On Set Drama)

Certain action movies stand out as the best the genre has to offer, and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road is definitely in that category. But despite how universally acclaimed the 2015 apocalyptic drama was, the movie is also known for its drama on set, especially the feud between its two stars. And a Fury Road throwback shows Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy meeting before the infamous drama began.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Review - A Delight for Longtime Fans

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is now live on Kickstarter, and offers players a chance to craft their own one-of-a-kind island adventure throughout 12 compelling chapters, all while bringing beloved moments and characters from the movies to life on your tabletop. Funko Games' first-ever Legacy title gives weight and importance to every action you take along the way and thus encourages cooperative play while further immersing you into the world you have a hand in creating. The Legacy of Isla Nublar calls on players to find creative solutions to keep the dinosaur inhabitants alive and well while also accomplishing goals each round to successfully move further in the campaign, and it maneuvers that balance brilliantly. Top-notch presentation and a charming aesthetic complete the stellar package, and it results in an experience that no fan of the franchise will want to miss.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Jurassic World Pop-Up Book Stomps Into Universal Orlando Resort

“Jurassic World: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book” by Matthew Reinhart, with illustrations by Rich Davies and contributions by Marc Sumerak, is now available at Universal Orlando Resort. Jurassic World Pop-Up Book – $75. The book was on display at the Jurassic Park Discovery Center in Universal’s Islands of Adventure....
LIFESTYLE
Collider

How to Watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is it Streaming Online or in Movie Theaters?

After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Julie & Julia' Explores Early Fan Culture

Julia Child has had a surprising resurgence recently in entertainment media. Just last year, the documentary Julia was shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination, and this month HBO Max launched a new biopic series starring Sarah Lancashire as the famous chef and author (confusingly, also titled Julia). It perhaps doesn’t come as a shock that Child’s homestyle cooking became popular once more within the last few years; due to COVID-19 shutdowns that forced people to stay at home, easy-to-cook meals taught by an eccentric instructor were a great way to spend the time.
TV & VIDEOS

