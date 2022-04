BOSTON (CBS) – Steamship Authority ferries are about to embark on a blockbuster summer season on Nantucket, with a waning pandemic, and record visitors expected. There’s just one problem. It appears shipping giant United Parcel Services missed the boat on booking ferry tickets. In the fall, the Steamship Authority sends reservation paperwork to shipping companies. Then, the shippers respond with ferry reservations before tickets are sold to the public in January. Somehow, that did not happen for UPS and now boats are almost at capacity. “We are completely dependent upon UPS as our lifeblood for incoming shipments and outgoing shipments,” said Harris...

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO