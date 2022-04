With the cost of medical debt burdening many families in the United States, a local group of faith leaders is looking to help alleviate the burden for mid-Michigan residents. Midland Area Interfaith Friends is partnering with RIP Medical Debt, a group dedicated to paying off medical debt, to raise money to help local families in need. While the group has already reached its fundraising goal, it will continue collecting donations until April 1.

