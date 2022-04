Device charging specialist Anker has decided to dip a toe in the 3D printing market. In one way it is being cautious, as this will be a crowdfunder backed project, but in another it is being very bold. The boldness is revealed by its claims for the new AnkerMake M5, it is said to be 5x faster than contemporary rivals, and features an AI camera for (remote) print monitoring as standard. Some other cool features touted to attract new 3D printer users are the built-in touch screen controls, cloud connectivity, and the purported unboxing to first print time of 15 minutes.

