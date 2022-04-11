Organizers offer details on ATX Open — Austin’s pro tennis tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ATX Open tournament organizers offered more details Monday on the inaugural professional women’s tennis tournament coming to Austin.

The DropShot Tournament Series in partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association Tour will host the ATX Open next February.

Top-ranked American on the Hologic WTA Tour Danielle Collins was at Westwood Country Club in central Austin for a panel with tournament organizers and city leaders. Collins, the number eight player in the world, officially announced she will be taking part in the tournament next year.

“To have a women’s professional event here in Austin in such a happening city and place that people want to go, I think it’s really going to be a special event,” said Collins. “And something that I immediately wanted to be a part of.”







Collins was joined Monday by WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin Chamber of Commerce President Laura Huffman, ATX Open Founder Bryan Sheffield and ATX Open Tournament Director Christo Van Rensburg.

Hosting the event at Westwood Country Club as opposed to an arena means less seating. Organizers plan on creating a space around the main court that will allow around 1,500 spectators.

“[It] is going to be a non-traditional venue for us,” said WTA Chairman Steve Simon. “Usually we’re running in arenas that are made for tennis events. This is a country club. Going to be a very intimate setting.”

