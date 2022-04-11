Who Had The Better Opening Weekend, The New York Mets Or Yankees?

Today we look back on the debut of the New York Mets on this day in 1962.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. To paraphrase The Beatles, “It was 60 years ago today, that the New York Mets began to play.” That’s right, on April 11, 1962, the consolation prize offered to the city of New York in the aftermath of the abandonment of Gotham by the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants took the field for their first game. Ironically, they did so against the St. Louis Cardinals in the city that had, before Walter O’Malley and Horace Stoneham decided to follow the historic advice of New York Tribune publisher Horace Greeley to “go west” with their young men, been the western boundary of Major League Baseball.

